Taylor Swift delights fans with new 'Love Story' video with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift shares wholesome 'Swiftie' moment with Travis Kelce and George Kittle

Taylor Swift shares her love for her hit song Love Story with Travis Kelce and sang it along during the recent Tight End University event earlier this week.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was seen screaming the lyrics in a video shared by George Kittle on Friday, June 27, along with Kittle and Kelce after her surprise performance at the event.

“Tight ends & lots of new friends!!! Shout-out to everyone who made it possible and to the TEs for showing up. @te_university,” Kittle penned in the caption.

In the shared video, the Grammy winner sang, “Beggin' you, ‘Please don't go…’” with Kittle and danced with her arms in the air as the song went into the chorus and the camera panned towards the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who was also singing along.

Kelce and Swift gave viewers “love goals” as they sang together, “You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess, it's a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes.’”

Excited Swifties gathered in the comments and gushed, “Singing Taylor WITH Taylor has got to be the biggest flex in history.”

Another added, “Taylor, Travis and George singing Love Story is the highlight,” and “Travis is just doing the most excited little girl dance possible,” chimed in another, with one exclaiming, “GOALS.”

While a user quipped, “You know if SHE wasn’t Taylor Swift she would be the biggest Swiftie, and it makes me love her even more.”