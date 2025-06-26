Valerie Bertinelli, ‘One Day at a Time’ star reflects on day on set, ‘a job well loved’

Valerie Bertinelli on day on set and acting after career of 53 years

Valerie Bertinelli is reflecting on her five-decade-long career with gratitude as she takes on a new project. The actress and celebrity chef shared her thoughts in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, June 25, while filming in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“I’m beginning to like these hour long commutes in the morning,” she wrote alongside a selfie.

“It’s a really nice time for reflection and meditation. I listen to solfeggio or binaural music to ease any lingering anxiety that has gratefully subsided exponentially in the last few months. I study my lines for the scenes ahead in the day. I am for sure fatigued and exhausted from the hours, but it’s the exhaustion of a job well loved.”

Bertinelli, who became a household name playing Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time from 1975 to 1984, shared how her passion for acting remains strong.

“Even after 53 years, there’s still an excitement and clarity in it all,” she said.

“The gratitude and camaraderie I feel to be working with so many talented and lovely artists in each and every department that makes up this crazy business is something that just feels like home. I will never ever take any of this for granted.”

Earlier in June, Bertinelli revealed she was preparing for a new Lifetime production.

“It’s an amazing script written by an amazing writer and the cast is beyond my wildest dreams,” she said on Instagram.

“It’s a beautiful role where I must break down all my barriers, shut out the outside noise and be openly vulnerable. It’s the only way to let the real, authentic emotions flow.”

She admitted it’s been “at least” four years since she last worked on a single-camera production and opened up about feeling nervous.

“I know, in reality, this is just my process and I’ll be fine,” she shared. “I’ve been doing this for over 50 years, (it’s like riding a bike, right?) but I just love this script so much and I wanna do it justice. There’s always that thought that I’m gonna be the one that f---s up the whole project, right?”

Her honesty and dedication continue to resonate with fans, as Bertinelli embraces both the challenges and rewards of her lifelong craft.