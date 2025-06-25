Amanda Bynes reveals her plans to ‘look better for paparazzi pictures’

Amanda Bynes has been battling with body image issues

Amanda Bynes has chalked out the path to reach a point when she would ‘look better’ in paparazzi photos.

As per the viral TikTok video, the 39-year-old made the bombshell announcement June 22, “I’m going on Ozempic.”

“I’m 173 now,” she revealed, “so I hope to get down to 130—which would be awesome.”

The GLP-1 drug that she is going to use is a class of drugs used to manage type 2 diabetes as well as obesity.

The former Nickelodean star could be seen dying her hair pink and green as she made public her future plans.

As she continued to colour her hair, she also touched upon the main motivation behind the crucial decision: ‘look better in paparazzi pictures’ and fans do not see her ‘double chin from strange angles’.

For the unversed, the former child star quit acting in 2012 as she was (and still is) struggling with body image issues.

Bynes recalled that watching her famous 2006 comedy, She’s the Man, added to her insecurities. Then came Easy A that made her ‘absolutely convinced’ that she should stop acting.

However, she has continued to be open and honest about her body image and mental health troubles; she never shies away from talking about it.