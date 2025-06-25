Taylor Swift steals spotlight from Travis Kelce with hilarious move

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make red carpet debut

Taylor Swift managed to steal the spotlight from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the cutest way possible.

During the couple’s joint appearance at the NFL star’s Tight End University training camp welcome party on Monday night, the Cruel Summer hitmaker pulled off an adorable photobomb.

In the photo shared to Instagram Stories by Tommy Banker, a sports performance assistant coach, the 14-time Grammy award winner can be seen peeking over the two time Super Bowl champion’s shoulder and sticking out her tongue while he posed for photos with two attendees during the event in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Gotta love the tswift photobomb," Banker captioned the snapshot, adding a series of laughing emojis.

Swifties couldn't get enough of the playful moment, flooding social media with laughing emojis and sharing the hilarious photobomb across various platforms.

Notably, Taylor and Travis, both 35, have been spotted together often, spending quality time together with date nights and casual hangouts with friends.

Their latest appearance was at Kelce's training camp event, where the Love Story singer showed up to support the Kansas City Chiefs Tight End for his TEU kickoff at the L.A. Jackson rooftop bar.

The lovebirds commanded attention as they walked into the event hand-in-hand, looking every bit the perfect power couple.