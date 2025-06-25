Tom Sandoval tries to save face with his hidden talent

Tom Sandoval tries to save face with his hidden talentÂ

Tom Sandoval, the former Vanderpump Rules star, has made it to the next round of America's Got Talent with his cover band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras.

The reality TV personality auditioned for the show, performing a rendition of A-ha's Take On MeÂ and sharing his personal story of overcoming a scandal.

Sandoval opened up about his infamous cheating scandal, known as Scandoval, which led to him being labeled "the most hated man in America" by the New York Times.Â

"It was really rough and I was in a very dark place. I felt as though I had nothing in my life and this band was the only thing that kept me going," he told Simon Cowell.

The judges praised the Most Extras' performance, with Mel B saying it "made me smile," and SofÃ­a Vergara noting that "you guys brought us joy tonight." Howie Mandel praised Sandoval's showmanship, saying, "Tom is a showman, he really takes this seriously... For me, it was great."Â

Although Cowell gave a harsher critique, stating that the vocals "weren't great," all four judges gave the group a standing ovation and a "Yes" vote, advancing them to the next round.

Sandoval's appearance on America's Got Talent comes as he's been trying to revive his career after the Scandoval scandal. He hopes that the audience and judges will see him as a musician, rather than just a reality TV personality. "I hope the audience and the judges see who I am as a musician versus just somebody on a reality show," he said.

Sandoval has been keeping busy in the reality TV world, appearing on shows like The Traitors, House of Villains, Special Forces, and The Masked Singer.Â