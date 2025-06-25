Joe Jonas, ex-wife Sophie Turner getting back together?Â

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner turned heads when they were seen together recently, just days after news broke that Sophie had parted ways with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

Nearly two years have passed since the singer and the actress went their separate ways. Their breakup turned messy, especially with the fight over their kids.

But now, seemingly the ice has started to melt. A new video shows them together in New York City, chatting and smiling like the past never happened.

TikToker Morgan Phelps was out exploring New York City with a friend when they spotted Joe and Sophie across the street.

Even though the camera mostly caught their backs, the two looked friendly as Joe, 35, was seen talking to her. The exes, who share two daughters, seemed to be on good terms.

The TikToker, who posted the video on Monday, captioned the video: "I know this is creepy but 14 year old me was SCREAMING & GASPING for airâ€¦.. also we did not approach himâ€¦. Only creeping from afar."

This comes as buzz grows around Sophie reportedly ending things with aristocrat Peregrine after dating for over a year. Though the two were seen together in London not long ago, the breakup talk hasnâ€™t died down.