Damson Idris weighs in on Simon Ashley exist from ‘F1’

Damson Idris gave his take on Simon Ashley’s exit from the upcoming film F1.

Last week, the film’s director Joseph Konsinski confirmed that Bridgerton star Simone Ashley had been cut from the finished film despite previously being announced as part of the cast.

In a conversation with the BuzzFeed, Idris reacted to Ashley’s departure explaining that her role in the film was never a large one.

"First of all, I love Simone, not just as a person, but also as an artist. I think she's stupidly talented," he said.

"Essentially, the role was more of a cameo kind of role. It was sort of a love interest situation that happened,” he added, “But, as with many movies, you know, the director's cut. I mean, I've been cut out of movies... and these things happen."

Idris went on to clear the air, revealing that there is no bad blood between the Ashley and F1 cast and crew.

He continued the conversation with a hopeful remark, saying "The joy of it is that, I know she's gonna work with not only [director Joseph] Kosinski again, but definitely with me again."

While Ashley is no more part of the film, Idris stars alongside Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, Javier Bardem and Shea Whigham.

F1 is slated to release on June 27.