Music icon Ronnie McDowell rushes to hospital after health scare

Country music legend Ronnie McDowell was rushed to the hospital after suffering a sudden health scare that left fans worried for the singer.

Ronnie, 75, worried fans when he started slurring his words and seemed confused while singing at the Summer Solstice Music Festival in Oley, Pennsylvania.

The country star, best loved for his 1981 hit *Older Women*, was quickly helped off stage and taken in for medical care.

The health scare took place on Saturday, June 21, but news of it is only now making headlines.

According to Nashville’s WKRN radio, Ronnie had only sung three or four songs when his tour manager stepped in and took him off stage, realizing something wasn’t right.

“He was not making sense,” the manager shared with Nashville’s ABC affiliate.

And later when he was asked if he was feeling okay, Ronnie reportedly said, “No.”

However, worried that he might be having a stroke, Ronnie’s team quickly got him to the nearest hospital. As of Sunday, he was still there, resting and going through several tests while doctors kept a close watch on him.