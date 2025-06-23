‘Frozen’ star Samantha Barks shares first photo of her new born baby

Samantha Barks has become a new mother of two after welcoming her second baby with husband Alex Stoll.

The actress, who portrays Elsa in the stage adaptation of Frozen, announced the newest addition to her family via Instagram,

On Sunday, 22 June, she shared an adorable black-and-white photo of herself gently cradling her newborn daughter in both hands and kissing her forehead, a picture that appeared to be taken shortly after the birth.

"Hello Felicity," the minimal caption, punctuated with a sparkling red heart emoji, read, revealing the name of the little bundle of joy.

Barks, starring in the West End production, which had a three-year run, received warm wishes as her post was swarmed with a plethora of congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike.

The actress and singer first announced her pregnancy in May, just before taking the stage for the BBC’s VE Day 80th Anniversary concert.

She shared the news during a conversation with host Sophie Raworth, revealing she was "nearly nine months pregnant" ahead of her performance.

During the chat, Barks, who placed third in the BBC talent show-themed television series I'd Do Anything in 2008, appeared to let slip the gender of her baby, telling Sophie that "this would be her first adventure."

In addition to newborn Felicity, Barks shares an 18-month-old son, Raphael, with her husband, whom she married in June 2022.