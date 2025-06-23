Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Elona Holmes 3’ shoot faces major mishap

Millie Bobby Brown’s hit crime series, Elona Holmes, faced grave setback due to unexpected incident on the film set of upcoming season three.

The series is based on a book series and written by Nancy Springer called Enola Holmes Mysteries, where the protagonist is featured as famous literary detective, Sherlock Holmes much-loved sister who is solving her own mysteries.

As reported by The Sun, a source close to the set claimed that many crew members fell ill after reaching Malta for filming.

"Millie and her co-stars were in the middle of filming when people started to get sick. It’s a nightmare because these productions run to such tight schedules and filming had to be stopped," they said.

The tipster added, "There were a fair few affected and it meant everything had to grind to a halt until they got better."

The insider went on to reveal the cause of sudden sickness, sharing: "It ended up being a bout of food poisoning, which is just really unfortunate. Luckily it wasn’t anything too serious and everyone recovered but it put pressure on them in terms of hitting deadlines."

Enola Holmes 3 is set to premiere by late 2025 or early 2026.