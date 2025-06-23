Noah Cyrus, ‘Love on the Spectrum’ star Abbey bump into each other

Noah Cyrus and Love on the Spectrum star Abbey Romeo

Noah Cyrus and Love on the Spectrum star Abbey Romeo shared a heartwarming moment when they unexpectedly crossed paths at an airport in Nashville, Tennessee.

Both were heading out of the city after CMA Fest when the encounter happened. It was Noah who spotted Abbey and decided to say hello. The meeting led to smiles, excitement, and even a little singing.

Noah, 25, introduced herself to Abbey, 27, who was thrilled to meet the singer in person. Abbey couldn’t resist asking a question that many have probably wondered. “Do Miley and I look alike?” she asked, referring to Noah’s older sister, Miley Cyrus.

Noah agreed that there is definitely a resemblance between the two and returned the fun by asking the same question back. The sweet interaction didn’t stop there — they ended up singing a song together right there in the airport.

Abbey later shared a video of the encounter on TikTok, and Noah didn’t miss the chance to comment. “Abbbeyyyyyyy, it was soooo good to meet you. i’m so happy we ran into each other. i was STARSTRUCKKKK,” Noah wrote, clearly just as excited as Abbey about the meeting.

While meeting a music star was definitely a highlight, Abbey has had plenty of joyful moments in her life recently.

Back in October 2024, she and her boyfriend David Isaacman spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about their plans for the future.

“We [are] gonna get engaged someday,” David shared. He added, “[Abbey] likes all the things I like and she tries new things too. She is loving and kind … and she is beautiful and makes me feel like a prince.”

Abbey echoed the sentiment, saying, “[We’ll] get engaged someday … [right now] we’re having a blast.”

She recalled one of their most memorable dates: “I took David to the Living Desert Zoo in Palm Springs for his birthday. We saw three cheetahs. We got to feed a rhino and pet the rhino and we even fed a giraffe. It was the coolest thing I’ve ever done.”

The Nashville meeting between Noah and Abbey was a genuine, joyful encounter, showing how stars can be fans too.