Inside Dua Lipa's struggle to rise to fame: A closer look

Dua Lipa, the British singer and songwriter, has come a long way since her humble beginnings as a refugee from Kosovo.

Born on August 22, 1995, in London, Dua's early life was marked by her parents' struggles to make ends meet. Her father, Dukagjin, and mother, Anesa, worked hard to provide for their family, and Dua's love for music was nurtured from a young age.

Dua's musical talents were evident from the start. She began writing songs at the age of five and started taking cello lessons, although she struggled due to her small size. "I would be carrying this massive cello on my back and it would either whack me on the top of my head or the backs of my legs. It was a real health hazard. So I gave it up."

Despite being rejected from the school choir for having too deep a voice, Dua's distinctive tone has become a hallmark of her success.

After returning to London from Kosovo, Dua was determined to pursue her musical ambitions. She lived with a family friend and worked hard to make a name for herself in the industry.

"I had no plan B, and maybe that's how it has to be if your sights are set on the top," says music writer Matt Charlton. Dua's big break came in 2013 when she sang Lost In Music by Sister Sledge for a promo video for The X Factor.

The singer's talent and hard work paid off when she signed a record deal with Warner Records in 2014. Her debut single New Love was released in 2015, and her first album Dua Lipa arrived in June 2017.

With her star in the ascendency, the second album Future Nostalgia followed in March 2020 and reached No1, despite the Covid pandemic.

As Dua's career continued to soar, she decided to take control of her music and established her own media and management company, Radical22. She appointed her father, Dukagjin, as her manager, saying, "It was very easy to say, 'This is the person that I trust the most with everything.'"

Her decision to purchase the rights to her entire musical back catalogue was a bold move, but one that has given her creative freedom and control over her work.

Today, Dua Lipa is a global superstar, known for her captivating stage presence and chart-topping hits.

With her third album Radical Optimism debuting at No1 in May 2024, Dua continues to thrill fans around the world. When she's not on tour, Dua enjoys relaxing with family and friends, and her heritage is an important part of her identity.

"I feel very proud to be from both places and I feel like I represent both," she has said.