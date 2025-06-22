 
close
Sunday June 22, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards sees big wins for 'Wicked', Sabrina Carpenter

Ariana Grande and Jack Black win big at 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

By TN Web Desk
June 22, 2025
2025 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards sees big wins for Wicked, Sabrina Carpenter
2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards sees big wins for 'Wicked', Sabrina Carpenter

The 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards celebrated the best in entertainment, and some big winners took home the coveted Orange Blimp awards. 

Grammy Award-winning artist Tyla hosted the show, which featured 5,000 gallons of slime and exciting performances.

Top Winners:

  •  Sabrina Carpenter: Won three awards, including Favorite Song for "Espresso", Favorite Female Breakout Artist, and Favorite Album for "Short n' Sweet"
  •  Wicked: Took home the award for Favorite Movie, with Ariana Grande winning Favorite Movie Actress for her role as Glinda
  •  SZA: Won Favorite Female Artist
  •  Bruno Mars: Won Favorite Male Artist
  •  Tyla: Won Favorite Global Music Star

Television Winners:

  •  The Thundermans: Undercover: Won Favorite Kids TV Show
  •  XO, Kitty: Won Favorite Family TV Show
  •  Kira Kosarin: Won Favorite Kids Female TV Star for her role in "The Thundermans: Undercover"
  •  Xolo Maridueña: Won Favorite Family Male TV Star for his role in "Cobra Kai"

Film Winners:

  •  Jack Black: Won Favorite Movie Actor for "A Minecraft Movie" and received the "King of Comedy" Silver Blimp award
  •  Ariana Grande: Won Favorite Movie Actress for her role in "Wicked"

Other Winners:

  •  MrBeast: Won Favorite Male Creator
  •  Simone Biles: Won Favorite Female Sports Star
  •  Rihanna: Received the ICON Silver Blimp Award for her contributions to music, beauty, and activism
Live-Vote Categories:
  •  SeanDoesMagic: Went on the SpongeBob SquarePants Rock Bottom Plunge after being voted by the audience
  •  Samantha Lorraine and Jacob Rodriguez: Embarked on an adventure to find Dora's missing backpack, with viewers voting for it to be found on the orange carpet