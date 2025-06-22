2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards sees big wins for 'Wicked', Sabrina Carpenter

The 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards celebrated the best in entertainment, and some big winners took home the coveted Orange Blimp awards.

Grammy Award-winning artist Tyla hosted the show, which featured 5,000 gallons of slime and exciting performances.

Top Winners:

Sabrina Carpenter: Won three awards, including Favorite Song for "Espresso", Favorite Female Breakout Artist, and Favorite Album for "Short n' Sweet"

Wicked: Took home the award for Favorite Movie, with Ariana Grande winning Favorite Movie Actress for her role as Glinda

SZA: Won Favorite Female Artist

Bruno Mars: Won Favorite Male Artist

Tyla: Won Favorite Global Music Star

Television Winners:

The Thundermans: Undercover: Won Favorite Kids TV Show

XO, Kitty: Won Favorite Family TV Show

Kira Kosarin: Won Favorite Kids Female TV Star for her role in "The Thundermans: Undercover"

Xolo Maridueña: Won Favorite Family Male TV Star for his role in "Cobra Kai"

Film Winners:

Jack Black: Won Favorite Movie Actor for "A Minecraft Movie" and received the "King of Comedy" Silver Blimp award

Ariana Grande: Won Favorite Movie Actress for her role in "Wicked"

Other Winners:

MrBeast: Won Favorite Male Creator

Simone Biles: Won Favorite Female Sports Star

Rihanna: Received the ICON Silver Blimp Award for her contributions to music, beauty, and activism

Live-Vote Categories: