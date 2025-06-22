Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom trying to fix cracks in relationship?

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom trying to fix cracks in romance?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who have been facing hurdles in their relationship, reportedly plan to have a serious and private discussion to address ongoing issues.

The singer's recent space flight stirred up a lot of attention, and her ongoing world tour has kept her away from their Montecito home.

The distance between them has been hard to ignore.

However, for the 4th of July, Katy is set to fly in from Australia to reunite with Orlando and their five-year-old daughter, Daisy.

A source shared that she’s hoping this time together can ease some of the pressure they’ve been feeling as a family.

There’s been a lot of talk about their relationship falling apart, but according to the source, neither Katy nor Orlando is ready to call it quits.

“They haven’t given up on each other,” the insider said. “It’s a tough time, but it’s not over.”

"They both love each other, but they have been living different lives for at least a year and in different mindsets.

"But Katy especially doesn't want to just give up," the source added.

Katy spent all of June in Australia, wrapping up the final show of her Lifetimes Tour in Adelaide on June 30.