Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber headed for divorce? report

Did Justin and Hailey Bieber confirm trouble in paradise?

Hailey and Justin Bieber might not be a couple for long as the supermodel sent a strong message during her latest outing.

The 28-year-old makeup mogul was spotted out and about in the West Village amid ongoing speculations regarding her marriage as Justin’s behaviour gets weirder on social media.

The Rhode founder’s appearance stuck out to fans because she was not wearing her wedding ring and she made it clear by keeping her ringless finger visible.

The model’s solo appearance indicated that she might have made a decision to end her relationship with the Baby hitmaker.

Hailey also raised her hand frequently and multiple pictures from the outing captured her left hand which showed no ring, according to a RadarOnline report.

Eyewitnesses claimed that Hailey exited The Commerce Inn looking glum in a khaki trench coat and dark sunglasses. “She looked tense as she climbed out of a black SUV outside the restaurant," claimed a witness.

The somber appearance with her noticeable missing diamond comes after the couple has faced longstanding rumours about trouble in paradise.

Following her solo breakfast, Hailey was accompanied by friends Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse at a girls’ night out at Chez Fifi.

Observes noted that it looked like Hailey was trying to send a clear message by keeping her left hand visible in all the pictures.

"The way she kept her left hand on display was almost as if she was trying to send a message," they said.

Multiple sources close to Hailey have previously commented on how hard she has been trying to keep her marriage strong as Justin goes through his bouts of emotional crisis, but it seems to be the final blow.