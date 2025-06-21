Kacey Musgraves suffers major setback ahead of music event

Kacey Musgraves rescheduled her upcoming performance after suffering a painful incident.

The musician was supposed to entertain her fans with spectacular performances on June 22, however, she had to postpone the event after breaking her rib from an "extremely hard fall."

The Happy & Sad singer shared a couple of post on her Instagram stories explaining her fracture and announcing the new schedule.

"Sooo, I'm in Mexico with a f---- broken rib," she wrote in the post revealing her X-ray.

She went on to explain how she got injured.

"Wednesday night it was raining and I was running to grab some towels and had an extremely hard fall on some very slick tile I didn't see," she wrote in her IG Story.

"Thankful I didn't smack my head but I landed very hard on my back left ribcage and broke rib number six."

The Follow Your Arrow crooner further revealed that she is in "a lot of pain and doing ANYTHING is extremely difficult, however, she's managing and being well taken care of."

Musgraves continued, "There is no physical way I can get on a plane and fly back to Nashville for the Sing for Science event."

The eight time Grammy award winner shared that she was "completely bummed" about needing to reschedule because she was looking forward to this for months.

"But there's literally no other option. I'm so sorry for the inconvenience," she concluded.

In another post the 36-year-old singer also shared a close-up of her X-ray marked with "pain."

For the new schedule she wrote, "Fans have up to 30 days if they can't make it to the new date."

Musgraves then revealed that the event would be rescheduled for September 18 and that tickets for the June 22 event would be honoured for the new one.