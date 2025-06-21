Teresa Giudice seemingly offended by family tax question on live TV

Teresa Giudice didn't like family tax question

Teresa Giudice made headlines after cutting short a live interview with Chicago’s WGN News when questions turned to her past legal troubles.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 53, appeared on the morning program via Zoom on Friday, June 20, to promote the latest happenings in her life and career. But the conversation took a turn when anchor Larry Potash brought up the topic of taxes and fraud, leaving Teresa visibly frustrated.

During the interview, Potash asked, “How is it that a family doesn’t pay their taxes for years?” Teresa, clearly caught off guard, replied, “What family are you talking about?”

Potash then clarified, “I’m talking about your family. Isn’t that what the fraud charges were?”

Teresa didn’t hesitate in her response. “I’m hanging up,” she said, before her screen abruptly went black. As she exited the call, Potash remarked to viewers, “She didn’t like that question.”

Teresa’s reaction came as no surprise to longtime followers of the reality star, who has often expressed her desire to move past her legal history.

Back in 2014, she was sentenced to 15 months in prison after she and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, were found guilty of mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. She ultimately served 11 months behind bars, and once she completed her sentence, Joe began his own 41-month term.

Following Joe’s release in 2019, he moved to Italy after a lengthy deportation battle, and the couple, who share daughters Gia, 23, Gabriella, 20, Milania, 19, and Audriana, 15, eventually separated after two decades of marriage.

Teresa has since remarried, tying the knot with Luis “Louie” Ruelas in 2022.

Despite efforts to leave the past behind, Teresa and Louie have faced fresh financial challenges.

In March of this year, PEOPLE reported that the couple was issued tax liens totaling $3 million. According to the report, Teresa owes $303,889.20, while Louie owes nearly $2.6 million. Louie also reportedly has an open case from December 2024 for $163,523.94.