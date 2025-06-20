Ed Sheeran’s racing anthem 'Drive' zooms onto streaming

Ed Sheeran has revved up excitement for the upcoming high-octane film F1: The Movie by dropping his latest racing-inspired single, Drive.

Released on Friday, June 20, the track is the first glimpse into F1: The Album, which accompanies the adrenaline-fueled film.

The song quickly sped onto streaming platforms, generating buzz among fans and music lovers alike, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) calling it "Absolutely amazing [star eyes emoji]."

Another raved, "This soundtrack just slaps [clapping emoji]."

Produced by John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, Drive features a powerhouse lineup of musicians. Mayer co-produced the track with Slatkin, who also backed the Perfect singer wining musician on guitar.

Rock legend Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters plays drums, with Pino Palladino on bass, Rami Jaffee on keyboards, and Slatkin contributing additional keys and drum programming.

The Grammy winning musician previously shared that the song’s creation was spontaneous and deeply inspired by the movie.

"The song just fell out of us," he recalled, describing how Drive came together effortlessly in the studio after he previewed scenes from F1: The Movie, which stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, and real-life F1 legends Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Sheeran’s complete F1: The Album will be officially released by Atlantic Records on June 27, the same day F1: The Movie will hit the theaters in the U.S.