Emma Heming Willis celebrates 47th birthday with blended family

Emma Heming Willis turns 47

Emma Heming Willis was surrounded by love as she celebrated her 47th birthday this week. On June 19, she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, full of photos with the people closest to her, along with a caption thanking everyone who made her feel so special.

Her husband, Bruce Willis, was not by her side, but his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their eldest daughter, Rumer, 36 were. The couple’s two girls, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, also appeared in the photos. Rumer’s daughter, Louetta Isley, 2, joined in too, making it a real family celebration.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve been wrapped in so much love for my birthday. From Bruce, our girls, my mom, my family, and dear friends. I feel their love and support holding me up in ways words can’t always capture,” Emma wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who sent birthday wishes. I truly felt your continued kindness and I’m grateful. I had a beautiful day.”

Emma and Moore have built a strong friendship over the years. Back in 2019, Moore was even there when Emma and Bruce renewed their vows.

Emma has often spoken highly of her, saying, “She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there.”

This birthday comes as Bruce continues his battle with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, making these close family moments all the more meaningful.