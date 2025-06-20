Travis Kelce dedicates latest achievement to Taylor Swift

Is Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s motivation behind career goals?

Travis Kelce has finally admitted that he is getting in his best form for the next NFL season, thanks to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old NFL star admitted losing weight ahead of the next season during his recent press conference while he is busy training in Florida.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end addressed the headlines that claimed he has lost 25 pounds before his last season before retirement, as he looks visibly trimmed in the latest pictures.

Talking to media, the athlete laughed and quipped that the attendees should not believe everything “on the internet,” adding that he “never told anybody” that he had lost the said amount of weight.

Although he did acknowledge that he has lost “some weight from the end of the season last year.”

The Grotesquerie star continued, “This year, I got some time to really focus on some form running and some things early on in the offseason that I just didn’t have time for last year.”

While he credit might belong to the Eras Tour performer, who Kelce’s pal Pat McAfee, shared has played a huge part in motivating her boyfriend to get back in his form after the blow last Super Bowl.

“I think they continue to inspire each other, I think they continue to motivate each other. I think they continue to be great for each other,” McAfee said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Swift has also been supportive by joining the Chiefs star player in Florida while he trains. The two have also been spotted out and about in the state.