Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik daughter Khai new photos leaves fans in shock

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai Malik left fans stunned with her new appearance on mom’s social media account.

Offering a glimpse into how she spent her spring season, the supermodel shared a carousel of candid moments featuring her four-year-old daughter in several pictures.

The cover photo featured a serene mother-daughter moment, with the pair looking away from the camera while gazing at the scenery during their park outing.

Other snapshots showed Khai, whom Gigi welcomed with the former One Direction star in September 2020, playing by a river with a friend, feeding goats, and sweetly holding hands with her mom.

Gigi, who is currently dating Bradley Cooper, also gave fans a peek at the creatively crafted "Khai’s Breakfast Menu," which sparked admiration for her thoughtful parenting.

While the protective mother of one has always respected Khai’s privacy by keeping her face hidden in all public photos, fans were still taken aback by how grown-up she looked.

“Khai has grown up so much [crying emoji] we love a queen that respects her children's privacy and safety [sparkle emoji],” one fan commented.

Others chimed in with similar emotions: “She’s growing up so fast,” and “Omg she’s getting so big [teary eyes emoji] swear you JUST had her!”

Gigi and Zayn have consistently chosen to keep their daughter’s face out of the spotlight, honouring their mutual decision to prioritise her privacy.