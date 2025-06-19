Eric Dane found love again during battle with ALS

Eric Dane has only one 'functioning arm' due to ALS

Eric Dane's luck may not have supported him when it came to health, but he got lucky in love as it found its way into his life again amid his battle with ALS.

The famed Dr. McSteamy from Grey's Anatomy made public a few weeks back that he was suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – a progressive neurodegenerative disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function.

While the 52-year-old reported loss of control of right arm and anticipated loss of the other arm too, the Euphoria star refuses to give up on living his life to the fullest.

The Last Ship actor was pictured enjoying a dinner with a lookalike of his estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart.

The Urban Legend actress and Dane had tied the knot in 2005, but the pair have been separated ever since 53-year-old filed for divorce in 2018. However, the divorce petition was withdrawn before the announcement of ALS diagnosis.

Ellen Pompeo's former costar was seen on a date night Tuesday, June 17, at Chateau Marmont with the mystery woman.

As the two finished dinner, the pair kissed goodbye before Dane was driven off in a car.

The latest outing of the American actor comes right after the father of two appeared on Good Morning America where he talked to the host Diane Sawyer about his difficult journey with the medical condition.

For the unversed, The Countdown is set to release June 25 in which Dane stars in the lead role along with Jensen Ackles and Jessica Camacho.