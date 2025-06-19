Justin Bieber gets candid about anger, trauma in emotional posts

Justin Bieber has been in the spotlight recently for his unusual behaviour on social media and a viral video where he confronted paparazzi on his way home.

Now, the singer has taken to Instagram to share a personal text exchange with someone he's cut ties with, shedding light on his struggles with anger and trauma.

In the text exchange, Bieber wrote, "I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me."

The Yummy Yummy singer added that his anger is a response to the pain he's been through, saying, "My anger is a response to pain I have been through. Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean."

The recipient's response, "I’m not used to someone lashing out at me. It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger," seemed to be the final straw for Bieber. "Ouch. This friendship is officially over," he replied.

"I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short lived relationship. I wasn’t kidding when I told you I didn’t need you as a friend. I have good friends. Who will respect these boundaries."

The next day, the Baby crooner posted a statement on Instagram, saying, "People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues."

He added that he's trying to focus on himself and his faith, saying, "The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am. Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others."

Just days before Father's Day, Bieber was harassed by paparazzi, who surrounded his car and asked him questions. In a viral video, Bieber told them to "get out of my face" and "stop asking me how it’s going."

He added, "I’m a real dad with a real family. And you’re really in front of my face." The singer emphasised that he's demanding respect and that his anger is a response to their disrespect