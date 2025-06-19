David Beckham unveils new project amid 'deepened rift' with son Brooklyn

New details emerge after Brooklyn's legal turmoil

David Beckham recently shared his “new home” after reports emerged that his estranged son Brooklyn had become entangled in a legal dispute.

The former footballer, who shares four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper – with wife Victoria Beckham, revealed Inter Miami’s brand new stadium.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, June 18, the 50-year-old posted a carousel of images featuring moments with Victoria and their son Cruz.

David captioned the post, “Our beautiful new home is taking shape For me, Jorge & Jose Mas our dream for our club is becoming a reality Miami Freedom Park… coming soon @intermiamicf #FreedomToDream.”

This post comes on the heels of reports that Brooklyn is facing legal turmoil over trademarking the name of his hot sauce brand.

A source close to the development told The Sun, “Brooklyn is also facing push-back while trying to trademark C23, which is the shortened name of his hot sauce brand Cloud23.”

Additionally, Romeo Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, has addressed rumours linking her to the aspiring chef.

For the unversed, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz’s noticeable absence from family events has sparked speculation among fans about a dispute with the Beckham family.