Phillip Schofield makes sombre public appearance after long break

Phillip Schofield makes sobre public appearance after long break

Phillip Schofield makes a sobre appearance after a long break from the public eye.

The former This Morning host, 63, was spotted with his dog for a walk in West London on Wednesday.

Phillip kept his look casual for a warm summer outing. He chose knee-length shorts for the scorching weather.

He completed his good to go look with a pair of sunglasses and beige trainers to complete his cool outfit. To note, Phillip stepped away from his role on the ITV show last May after admitting to an unwise relationship with a younger colleague.

Since then he decided to stay out of the public eye, except for his appearance on Channel 5's Cast Away, where he spent 10 days alone on Island near Madagascar without 'food or water.'

For those unfamiliar, Phillip remained good friends with his co-host Holly Willoughby but thing turned an ugly twist following Phillip's confession of the affair with a 20-year-old runner from the ITV daytime programme.

Their fallout deepened after Holly released a statement expressing how 'hurt' she felt by Phillip's dishonesty. Both presenters have since left This Morning-Holly stepped down after 14 years on the show, following a frightening kidnap plot against her, which led her to take an extended break form the public spotlight.