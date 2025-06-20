The Countdown: Jensen Ackles daughter anxiously awaiting its release

Jensen Ackles revealed astonishing fact involving his and Danneel Ackles' daughter Justice and his upcoming action-packed series, The Countdown.

The famed Dean Winchester from Supernatural shared with Francesca Amiker of E! News that his daughter is most enthusiastic when it comes to his new show that he stars in alongside Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho.

Jared Padalecki's former costar pointed out that the 12-year-old daughter Ackles and Danneel has been anticipating its release like no one other.

The 47-year-old claimed that Justice “is dying and begging me to watch this show because one of her favorite shows that is on currently—and her and all of her friends watch it—is The Rookie.”

He even cautioned her not to expect it to be like Rookie, "This is going to be a lot more action and it’s not nearly as soapy."

While he is sure that his oldest daughter would see the show eventually, he is also expecting that he will be compared to Rookie's Nathan Fillion (famously known as John Nolan).

He even told the interviewer how he had asked the Castle actor to send her a short happy birthday video since her daughter is obsessed with the ABC series.

Not only was Fillion sweet enough to do it himself, but he also even asked the other cast members to do the same.

For the unversed, The Countdown is set to premiere June 25 on Prime Video.