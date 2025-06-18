Diddy trial takes strange turn after juror dismissal

Diddy not allowed to take the stand as trial unfolds

Sean Diddy Combs will not be testifying in his own trial, according to the latest update by the court.

The 55-year-old disgraced music mogul who has been under arrest since last September, will not be taking the stand and its likely strategic because whatever he said could be used against him in the high-profile case.

The Bad Boy Records founder is facing the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and engagement in prostitution, and accusers including Cassie Ventura have unveiled disturbing details about Diddy’s Freak off parties.

The rapper’s defence has yet to make their complete argument but it is now confirmed that Diddy’s testimony will not be a part of their final phase of trial.

Weighing in on the latest update in trial, legal experts claimed that taking the stand could lead to a high-stakes cross-examination and could reopen more than 60 civil cases against Diddy which are still pending.

“It’s risky,” legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told People Magazine last month.

Diddy’s trial started on May 12 and he has been regularly attending the court hearings where his family attends to show support.

This comes after a juror was dismissed from the trial due to vague statements.

Judge Arun Subramanian made the decision after dismissing baseless arguments made by Combs' attorneys, who claimed that it would sabotage the diversity of the jury by replacing a black man with a white juror.