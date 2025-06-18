'Euphoria' star Eric Dane refuses to give up as he fights dangerous disease

Eric Dane, best known for playing Dr Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, opened up about his fight with ALS and shared that he felt very hopeful.

The 52-year-old star revealed back in April that he’s facing ALS, a tough illness that slowly takes control over the body by weakening muscles.

Even though it can’t be cured, he hasn’t lost hope.

However, Eric is taking medicine to ease the symptoms and has also joined a research study, ready to give anything a shot if it brings even a little progress.

The Euphoria actor opened up to Good Morning America, “I will fly to Germany and eat the head off a rattlesnake if you told me that that would help."

Eric appeared on Good Morning America with his doctor, Dr Merit Cudkowicz, and shared that he chose to work with her because she gave him more hope than anyone else had.

He explained: “That’s what I got from Merit when I met her, was that there was a sense of hope.

“I didn’t get that from other doctors that I met with.

“I’m very hopeful. I don’t think this is the end of my story. I’m pretty resilient. I just don’t feel like in my heart that this is the end of me.”