'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer confirms Johnny Depp's return to sixth sequel?

Disney dropped Johnny Depp out of the franchise during Amber Heard case

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the evergreen franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, has shared an exciting update about the upcoming sequel.

The action adventure features the great Johnny Depp playing the character of captain Jack Sparrow.

Due to Amber Heard’s abuse allegations, Disney previously dropped Depp out of the franchise.

Ever since, the sixth sequel was confirmed, fans have been questioning whether the 62-year-old star would be returning to the movie or not.

While talking about the film with Screen Rant's Ash Crossan, Jerry revealed, “We’re working on a screenplay. Hopefully we’ll get it right — and then we’ll make it. We really want to make it, that’s for sure.”

However, he also teased that the old cast members will be returning to the new installment, but they did not directly mention if Johnny will be reprising the role of Jack Sparrow.

When asked if there will be new actors in the film, the producer added, “Well, not all new actors. We’ll have some back. I’m not going to tell you which ones — you’ll have to guess.”

For the unversed, the Alice in Wonderland star, during defamation trial, clearly stated that he has no interest in returning for a new Pirates movie.