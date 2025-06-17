What’s behind Justin Bieber’s mysterious messages?

Justin Bieber has fans scratching their heads after posting a series of strange and emotional pictures online.

The popstar, who’s mostly stayed quiet on social media lately, suddenly returned with a string of photos that didn’t come with any captions.

The Peaches hitmaker recently admitted that he has anger issues and he's been broken.

He shared: “People keep telling me to heal.

“Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues.

“I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry. The harder I try to grow, the more focussed on myself I am.

“Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren’t you?”

His post came shortly after he shared a text exchange with a friend, where he sounded really upset and said he was done with them for good.

"My anger is a response to pain I have been thru," the singer later shared.

However, Some believe he’s facing personal struggles behind closed doors, while others think it might be connected to new music or a deeper message he’s building up to.