Jessica Alba pays tribute to Cash Warren on first Father's Day since divorce

Jessica Alba calls Cash Warre 'warm, kind, present' in her Father's Day tribute to him

Jessica Alba may have filed for divorce from Cash Warren after 17 years of marriage, but to her, he’s still the father of her three children.

On Sunday, June 16, the Honey actress shared a touching tribute to her estranged husband, Cash Warren for Father’s Day — their first since announcing their split.

Posting a throwback photo of Warren holding baby Hayes while their daughters Honor and Haven looked on, Alba wrote, “Happy Father’s Day, @Cash_Warren.”

She praised her ex for being “warm, kind, present,” and added, “Our babies couldn’t have a better dad… I admire your patience and the way you hold space for them, making them feel safe and light after every conversation. Thank you for being their rock.”

Alba also extended the love to Warren’s dad, Michael Warren, calling his support “so genuine” in a second post — further signaling the family’s united front amid the breakup.

The former couple, who were married for nearly 17 years, filed for divorce in February, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Both requested joint legal and physical custody of their children and listed their date of separation as December 27, 2024.

Despite parting ways romantically, the two remain close. They spent Easter together in April and continue to prioritise their kids.