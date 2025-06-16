Hailey Bieber gets her revenge on Justin with bold move

Hailey Bieber gets her revenge on Justin by skipping Father's Day tribute on his very first Father's Day as a parent just weeks after his disturbing remark about Mother's Day, where he bluntly said it 'su*** a**

The 28-year-old made no personal mention of the pop star despite remained active on social media.

To note, Hailey and Justin have been married for nearly seven years and became parents to their son, Jack Blues Bieber, last summer.

However, Justin, 31, received backlash last month after sharing what many called an offensive and 'vile' post on Hailey's first Mother's Day since giving birth.

In what some fans are calling a subtle response, the Rhode founder dedicated her posts on Father's Day entirely to her beauty brand, without acknowledging her husband publicly.

Meanwhile, Justin posted a string of concerning, expletive-filled messages on his own social media to mark his debut Father's Day.

Alongside these, he did share some lighter moments-including selfies with a hibachi chef and a photo of Hailey at a grand piano holding baby Jack on her lap.

Though Hailey reshared one of Justin's snaps that featured her and their son, she refrained from adding any caption or direct Father's Day wishes for him-further fuelling speculation about tension between the couple.