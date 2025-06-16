Bella, Gigi Hadid look back on childhood for Father’s Day tribute

Bella and Gigi Hadid shared throwback pictures with their dad Mohamed Hadid as well as a picture of their grandfather this Father’s Day.
The supermodel sisters took to Instagram and reflected on growing up with their father in cute baby photos.
The Guest In Residence founder wrote, “Happy Birthday to my baba,” alongside a snap of herself as a baby cradled in Mohamed’s arms.
Gigi continued, “And to my grandfather,” on the following Story with a picture of Professor Anwar Hadid from his wedding.
Bella, for her part, reshared Gigi’s post of their grandfather, and four additional pictures of herself with her father.
The internationally acclaimed model wrote, “Happy Fathers Day to my baba,” each word on a different picture from her childhood till now.
The Hadid sisters have always shared a close bond with their father even after the divorce of their parents, Yolanda and Mohamed back in 2000.
Gigi’s ex boyfriend and her daughter Khai’s father, Zayn Malik, however, was noticeably absent from her Father’s Day wish.
The former couple has reportedly established a coparenting system where they help each other out for the best interest of their baby daughter but their relationship is limited to only that.
