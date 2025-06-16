Taylor Swift gives subtle nod to Travis Kelce during hospital visit

Taylor Swift shows love to Travis Kelce even during her solo outing

Travis Kelce has enchanted Taylor Swift and she couldn’t help but gush about him during her recent outing.

The 35-year-old pop superstar recently visited Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, and even though Kelce hadn’t joined her, she made a sweet mention to him.

A now-trending video of the Anti-Hero hitmaker showed her signing patients’ Eras Tour books, when someone asked her what she was doing in Florida. "My boyfriend is training here," Swift replied.

Swifties flocked to the comments and expressed their excitement over the statement, with one writing, "Okay I’m dying Taylor said 'my boyfriend' how cute is that oh my god."

Another added, "OMG." While "He followed her where she worked last year, and this year she gets to join him," chimed in a third.

The sweet comment came after a source told People Magazine last month that the Grammy winner has moved to Florida for the time being, to support and spend time” with Kelce as he trains for the upcoming NFL season.

Swift has also been spotted out and about with Kelce in the state, including their recent date night at the Stanley Cup game which took the internet by a storm.