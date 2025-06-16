Kourtney Kardashian pays tribute to dad, Travis Barker on Father’s Day

Kourtney Kardashian pens down emotional Father’s Day wish

Kourtney Kardashian shared a message full of love and appreciation for the dads in her life on Father’s Day.

The 46-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Sunday, June 15, and shared a tribute for husband Travis Barker and late dad Robert Kardashian.

The reality star shared a carousel featuring Barker’s candid images with children. In the first picture, the Blink-182 drummer could be seen enjoying the beach with his youngest son, Rocky.

The next slide showed the musician standing in a private jet with kids and wife Kourtney, followed by a candid picture of the couple sharing a kiss as son Landon Barker embraced his father from one side.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star penned down a sweet caption, which read, “Happy Father’s Day to the man who loves with his whole heart — for our baby, for my three, for his three… for our seven. This wild, beautiful blended life wouldn’t be the same without you.”

Kardashian shares three children with ex Scott Disick, including, Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick. While Barker shares son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and the couple together are parents to baby Rocky.

The media personality also honoured her late father on Story with two pictures of him, and wrote, “God blessed us with the absolute best dad.”

The next story featured a snap of Barker and Kardashian, on which she wrote, “which led me to you.”