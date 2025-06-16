Jennifer Garner shares rare glimpse of ex Ben Affleck from the past

Jennifer Garner gushes about Ben Affleck in Father’s Day tribute

Jennifer Garner shared a blast from the past in her heartfelt Father’s Day tribute for Ben Affleck.

The 53-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday, June 15, and shared a candid picture of the Good Will Hunting star from years ago.

“Happy Father’s Day to 3 people’s favorite landing spot,” Garner wrote on her Story alongside a picture of Affleck laying on a couch, holding a newborn to his chest.

Jennifer and Affleck, who got married in 2005, share children Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Sam, 13. The former couple finalised their divorce in 2018 and have been coparenting their kids since.

Shedding light on his co-parenting relationship with the Elektra actress, Affleck told GQ in an interview in March, “I’m really lucky that I have a really good coparent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well.”

Garner also paid tribute to her late father, William John Garner, who passed away in March 2024. “Being fathered by someone who loves being a dad is a gift. My sisters and I know this and (lucky for us) all of our kids do, too,” she wrote in another Story.

She added, “Happy Father’s Day to the Dads, no matter where you are. To the uncles and grandfathers and father figures, too. We love you.”