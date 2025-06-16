Lily Allen finds new romance after heartbreaking cheating scandal

Lily Allen finds new spark after heartbreaking cheating scandal

Lily Allen, singer and songwriter who earlier caught her husband David Harbour cheating on a dating app, has found a new romance.

Lily and the actor James Norton were seen having a fun time together at the Lido Festival in London on Saturday, where they watched Charli XCX perform live.

The singer, 40, and the actor, 39, looked happy and relaxed as they talked and laughed in the crowd. They sipped on non-alcoholic beers and later looked close and comfortable while enjoying the Brat star’s high-energy set.

An insider revealed, "Lily and James appeared to be on a date. They were together for the day and were chatting and laughing together as they watched Charli XCX. Lily was leaning into him at one point.

She and James seemed really relaxed together and she was really making him giggle. They were drinking non-alcoholic beer and queued at the bar like all the other punters. People were doing double-takes when they saw them together," they added.

While adding; "Because they’re both on Raya it seems like they might have matched with each other."

However, Lily called it quits with 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour, 50, in December 2024 after four years together, when she found out he had been hiding a secret dating profile on Raya.