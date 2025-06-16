Justin Timberlake opens up about fatherhood on Father's Day

Justin Timberlake shares heartfelt thoughts on Father's Day

Justin Timberlake shares heartfelt thoughts on Father's Day, expressing admiration for his kids on the special occasion.

The 44-year-old singer, who shares sons Silas and Phineas with his wife of 12 years Jessica Biel, took to his Instagram on Sunday, June 15, to pay tribute to his kids.

Sharing a carousel of photos with his sons on the social media giant, he wrote in the caption, "There’s no bigger reward or responsibility that I have ever felt in my life above being a father. To teach and to learn at the same time… I feel beyond blessed.

"I see my two dads, my grandfathers, my uncles more and more clearly every year that I get to experience this life with them. And I see myself more and more clearly in every moment I have with my sons, watching who they continue to become."

In addition, the Sexy Back singer takes immense pride in being a father, a feeling he considers priceless.

For the unversed, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in 2012 and have been together ever since.