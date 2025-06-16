Larry Birkhead gets real about solo parenting after Anna Nicole’s death

Larry Birkhead has opened up about how hard life has been since losing Anna Nicole Smith, the mother of his daughter, Dannielynn.

Following Anna Nicole Smith’s sudden death, Larry Birkhead admitted it was tough raising their daughter alone and even harder knowing who to trust, with many around him not having the best intentions.

He shared with E! News: "It's hard. When she was younger and had friends over, or went out, it was tough figuring out who was genuine.

"I’ve always tried to protect her not just from media and paparazzi, but even people we let into our circle.

"Some had great intentions, but others didn’t.

"Some would say, 'I want to hang out with you because I think I can get on Entertainment Tonight,' or 'Can you help my kid model? or 'We need a vacation but can’t afford it. You hear all kinds of things."

Larry shared that even now, though Dannielynn has good friends, he still stays alert and keeps a close eye whenever she’s around new people.

He said: "She has great friends—but I’ve learned to keep one eye open.

"It feels like I’m always on security duty, always scanning the room. We’ve had to make life adjustments. But at the same time, we’ve had so much support."

However, Larry said strangers still come up to him with kind words about how he’s handled raising Dannielynn by himself.