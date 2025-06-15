Paul Mescal makes rare appearance at Charli xcx headline show

Charli xcx brings out Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson and other stars for LIDO Festival

Paul Mescal and co-star Harris Dickinson spent some bonding time grooving to Charli xcx’s hits at LIDO Festival.

The 29-year-old Irish actor was spotted enjoying the pop icon’s headline show at the festival on Saturday, June 14, along with Dickinson who is co-starring with him in the upcoming Beatles biopic.

The Apples hitmaker performed a dynamic set of her songs from the viral Brat remix album, including Von Dutch, 365 remix, Girl, So Confusing, and brought back an old rendition of I Love It, her collaboration with the Icona Pop, and Speed Drive from Barbie soundtrack.

Swedish singer and rapper Bladee joined her on stage later and the two performed Rewind remix together.

For her traditional Apple dance, Charli had Amelia Dimoldenberg, from the Chicken Shop Date show to perform the viral steps. The honour has previously been given to her boyfriend, the music producer George Daniel, Chappell Roan and Blackpink’s Rosé.

The Normal People star and Dickinson were seen getting into the party mode as the show went on.

This was not the first time Mescal was seen at a Charli xcx concert, as the star seems to be an enthusiastic fan and has been seen at multiple shows.