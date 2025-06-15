Charli XCX blends in with fans at Lido Festival

Charli XCX goes unnoticed at Lido Festival ahead of headline show

Charli XCX blended into the crowd at Lido Festival, enjoying performances and smoking a cigarette ahead of her headline show.

The 360 hitmaker, who performed on the stage at London’s Brockwell Park on Saturday, June 14, was spotted smoking throughout the day.

Later, the British singer surprised the 35,000-strong audience when Amelia Dimoldenberg’s joined her on stage to perform the iconic apple dance during her headline show.

The stage lit up with strobe lights, pounding techno beats, and even featured a waterfall.

Charli, 32, wore tiny hotpants and sipped an orange cocktail while performing songs from her Brat album.

Addressing the crowd, the Speed Drive hitmaker hyped fans with, “You ready? Put your hands up.”

This performance comes on the heels of Charli reflecting on her recent album, Brat, at Cannes.

In an exclusive conversation with Culted at Cannes International Film Festival, she said, “I don’t really feel the pressure to create another record like Brat because when I was making it, even though I really believed in it and totally knew what I wanted to do with it, I had no idea how it would be received.”

For the unversed, the Apple singer has also hinted that her next album might take a different direction.