Sydney Sweeney turns up heat as One Direction singer 'crushes' on her

Sydney Sweeney made hearts race amid rumours of a One Direction singer wanting to date her.

Fresh off her recent breakup with fiance Jonathan Davino, the Euphoria star turned heads in thigh high stockings paired with a peach colored minidress.

On Thursday night, she stepped out to attend the reopening of a fashion house flagship store in London on New Bond street.

The White Lotus famed actress cinched her dress at the waist with a gold-buckled black belt and accessorised her silky stockings with black strappy heels, a matching bag, and a brown fur wrap shawl.

The blonde beauty styled her locks in soft waves and completed her makeup with matte pink-nude lips.

Her latest outing comes amid reports that former One Direction star Harry Styles is crushing hard on the Anyone But You actress.

While the 27-year-old recently sparked romance rumours with her co-star Glen Powell, she cleared the air in a recent interview with E! News, confirming that she is single and loving her single life.

Sweeney and Powell’s close friendship and on-screen chemistry in Anyone But You had fueled speculation, but both stars have repeatedly emphasised that they’re just friends and colleagues.

Now, with the newly single star’s relationship status officially clarified, a source close to the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker has revealed that Sydney is Harry’s type.

"He loves women who take charge and step into their power, so he’s totally impressed that Sydney has her own production company," the insider told National Enquirer.

Harry, who has previously dated major Hollywood names like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Olivia Wilde, was most recently linked to Taylor Russell, before their reportedly split in May 2024. Since then, he has not been publicly linked to anyone yet.