Hailey Bieber triggers another drama with recent post

Hailey Bieber, iconic star who is no stranger to controversies, recently sparked concern after she shared a mysterious message online, talking about a friend.

Hailey left fans guessing this weekend after posting a puzzling message online, just as worries about her husband Justin Bieber continue to grow.

Just a day before Justin marks his first Father's Day with their baby boy Jack Blues, Hailey gave small glimpse into how shes been feeling inside.

Sharing the post, she penned, "sometimes all you need is a friend to buy you a mango sticky rice cookie just cause @loriharvey."

However, many fans have been feeling uneasy about the Peaches hitmaker lately, especially after his recent emotional posts on social media. Whispers about trouble in his marriage with Hailey have only added more fuel to the fire.

Someone on the internet said they were worried about Justin, but the singer wasn’t having it. He told them straight up to mind their own business.