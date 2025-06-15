Michael Sheen breaks down over family pain and father's death

Michael Sheen recently shared a heartfelt truth about his relationship with his children while mourning the loss of his father, Meyrick.

The actor admitted that as he’s been dealing with the deep pain of losing his dad, he’s also been carrying a heavy weight in his heart about his own role as a father.

Michael lost his father Meyrick in May at the age of 85 and admitted there was no way to help his young daughters truly understand what had happened.

He shared with The Times: "Lyra thinks that when people die, they become gravestones. There was no way I was going to be able to explain that my dad is now ashes in an urn, but I can take them to that mural, and they can engage with him through that. And so can my mother, who met him when she was 14 and lost him when she was 83."

The star started out in theatre in the early '90s before moving to screen. He shared that in his dad’s final days, memories of that time came rushing back to him.

He said: "He always talked about a Steven Berkoff play, Harry’s Christmas, that I did in the summer holidays when at drama school.

"Dad took a bit of time off from work to watch me doing it and called my mum and said, ‘Irene, you have got to go and see this!"

Michael shared that his father’s last words reflected his deep love for their hometown in Wales, which remained the most important thing to him right till the end.