Taylor Swift's mumble to Travis Kelce during Stanley cup revealed

Taylor Swift was completely absorbed in the action at Thursday night's Stanley Cup Final, and fans are now buzzing about her reaction to a nail-biting overtime play.

A viral video shows Swift clutching her chest and turning to Travis Kelce, exclaiming, "My heart was like...!" while mimicking the thumping beat with her hand. Thanks to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, we now know the full quote: "My heart was like-bam, bam, bam!"

The couple, both 35, looked relaxed and happy in their matching athleisure wear and effortless PDA, adding another layer to their very public love story.

Kelce, who was right beside her in a red tracksuit and baseball cap, laughed, covered his face, and pumped his fist in the air. The game ended with a dramatic 3-2 win for the Edmonton Oilers, but Swift and Kelce were already the internet's MVPs.

Swift sported white Prada boots, a Chanel bag, and a "TNT" friendship bracelet-a sweet nod to "Travis 'n' Taylor."

Even her iconic red lipstick made a return for the night. The couple shared kisses and cuddles from their VIP suite at Florida's Amerant Bank Arena, making them the stars of the show.

It's their second high-profile outing in Florida in the last month. In May, the couple grabbed dinner in Palm Beach while Kelce continues his offseason training nearby.

According to TMZ Sports, he's renting a $20 million mansion in Boca Raton and was recently spotted with what looked like Swift's Eras Tour book peeking out of his gym bag. Sure, the Stanley Cup Final brought the drama-but Swift and Kelce once again brought the romance.