Sabrina Carpenter looks back on Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett drama

The trio were rumoured to be in a love triangle following Rodrigo's song 'Driver's License'

Sabrina Carpenter isn’t losing sleep over past drama with Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

In a new Rolling Stone cover story published June 12, the Grammy-winning pop star said she no longer thinks about the internet firestorm that erupted in 2021 following Rodrigo’s song Driver’s License.

“I don’t think about it, ever,” Carpenter, 26, told the magazine about the infamous era.

That year, Carpenter found herself cast as the “other woman” in a rumoured love triangle involving Rodrigo and Bassett, after Rodrigo’s breakout single included the now-iconic line: “You’re probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt.”

But that was then. Now, Carpenter’s topping charts in her own right with hits like Please Please Please and Espresso following the success of her 2024 album Short n’ Sweet.

And for Carpenter, the drama barely registers anymore.

“All I knew was that it wasn’t going to stop me from doing what I loved, ever,” she said. “What that era taught me was to just trust myself, and trust that everything is going to work out the way it’s supposed to… You might not see that in the moment, but you see it later.”