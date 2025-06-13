Liam Payne's girlfriend shares ‘favourite photo’ of late One Direction star

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, looked back fondly on her cherished memories with the late One Direction star, who tragically passed away at the age of 31.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the social media personality posted what she called her “favourite photo” of the Night Changes singer in response to a fan’s request.

On Thursday, June 12, she started an "Ask me a question" session with her followers, during which one admirer asked, “What is your favourite photo of you and Liam?"

"I have too many, but I keep these few on my coffee table [pink heart emoji] should probably get frames though," the influencer replied, sharing a photo of a table on which printed pictures of the couple were scattered.

Among the photos was a sweet snap of Kate and Liam cuddling during a Disneyland trip, while another showed them smiling in full glam during a fun day out.

In addition, a Polaroid of the Perfect vocalist flashing an upside-down peace sign, with “I love you” written on it was also placed on the table.

The touching display of memories came just days after the 26-year-old, posted an unseen photo of the couple taken before the History singer's death.

The intimate shot showed them holding hands on a beach, while their faces were not captured by the camera.

It is pertinent to note that since Liam’s passing on October 16, Kate has continued to post heartfelt tributes to the singer, keeping his memory alive through deeply personal moments and loving words.