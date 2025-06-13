Ben Affleck hits with MAJOR realisation about Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Hollywood's most amicable exes, recently sparked speculation about their post-divorce relationship after a seemingly tense encounter at the airport.

The former couple, who share three children together, appeared distant as they met to collect their 13-year-old son, Samuel.

Garner, 53, seemed determined and occupied, immersed in conversation as she strode through the terminal, while Affleck, 52, stood nearby, puffing on a cigarette, his expression hidden behind aviator sunglasses.

The body language between the two drew attention, particularly given their once warm public image.

Despite their divorce in 2018, Affleck and Garner have consistently demonstrated a commitment to co-parenting with dignity. They have raised their three children – Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel – with what appears to be impressive teamwork. "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well," Affleck told GQ.

However, new dynamics in their personal lives may be subtly reshaping that bond. Garner's long-term partner, John Miller, is reportedly living with her part-time, while Affleck has finalized his own chapter with Jennifer Lopez.

According to a source, Miller "has been staying with Jennifer more often" after wildfires forced him from his Los Angeles home. Meanwhile, Affleck has reportedly come to realize that Garner, not Lopez, is truly "the love of his life."

A source revealed that Affleck grew increasingly reflective about his past after his reunion with Lopez, eventually concluding that Garner was the one he truly loved.

This sentiment echoes Garner's own words in Vanity Fair back in 2016: "I ran down the beach to him, and I would again... He's the love of my life."

Despite the strong foundation they've built post-divorce, this latest reunion hints at a more complex reality beneath the surface.