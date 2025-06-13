Sabrina Carpenter speaks out about criticism of her music

Sabrina Carpenter is speaking out about the criticism she receives for her sexy songs and performances.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Manchild singer addressed the judgment she faces, particularly after her viral Juno segment on the Short n' Sweet Tour, where she launches into different sex positions while singing the track.

Carpenter finds it "funny" when people complain about her lustful tracks, especially since those songs are some of her most popular. "It's always so funny to me when people complain. They're like, 'All she does is sing about this.' But those are the songs that you've made popular," she said. "Clearly you love sex. You're obsessed with it. It's in my show."

The 25-year-old singer also spoke about the scrutiny she faces on social media, where her performances are often dissected and criticised. "There's so many more moments than the 'Juno' positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on," she added. "I can't control that."

Carpenter also touched on the challenges women in the industry face, saying that she "truly feel[s] like I've never lived in a time where women have been picked apart more and scrutinized in every capacity."

The Please Please Please crooner emphasised that this is not just about her, but about every female artist making art today.

Carpenter recently announced her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, which will be released on August 29. The album's first single, Manchild, was released last week, just a year after her 2024 track Please Please Please.

Carpenter defended her decision to release new music so soon after her last album, saying that she wasn't going to halt her releases because of industry standards.

"If I really wanted to, I could have stretched out Short n' Sweet much, much longer. But I'm at that point in my life where I'm like, 'Wait a second, there's no rules,'" she explained.