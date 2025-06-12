Sabrina Carpenter dismisses 'nonsense' long album breaks

Sabrina Carpenter surprises fans with recent update ahead of album release

Sabrina Carpenter recently dismissed the idea of taking long breaks between album releases following the announcement of her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend.

The pop sensation, who is currently on her Short n’ Sweet Tour, candidly called the lengthy gaps between albums “nonsense”

In a cover story for Rolling Stone published on Thursday, June 12, Carpenter, 26, said, “If I wanted to, I could have stretched out Short n’ Sweet much, much longer. But I’m at that point in my life where I’m like, ‘Wait a second, there’s no rule.’”

Later in the interview, the Espresso hitmaker explained her mindset behind creating new track.

“Why would I wait three years just for the sake of waiting three years? It’s all about what feels right,” she explained. “I’m learning to listen to that a lot more, instead of what is perceived as the right or wrong move.”

The Looking at Me singer also reflected on the creative freedom surrounding her upcoming album.

She continued, “I’m living in the glory of no one hearing it or knowing about it, and so I can not care. I can not give a f**k about it, because I’m just so excited.”

This comes on the heels of Carpeneter thrilling her fans with the official announcement of Man’s Best Friend on Wednesday, June 11.

Taking to Instagram, the American hitmaker shared a carousel of images revealing the album’s cover and title.

She penned, “My new album, Man’s Best Friend is out on August 29, 2025. I can’t wait for it to be yours x Pre-order now.”

For the unversed, Carpenter recently released the album’s lead single, Manchild, on Thursday, June 5.